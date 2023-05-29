Duncan Robinson and the rest of the Miami Heat face the Boston Celtics in the NBA Playoffs on Monday, at 8:30 PM ET.

Robinson, in his most recent game (May 27 loss against the Celtics) posted 13 points.

With prop bets available for Robinson, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Duncan Robinson Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 6.4 10.0 Rebounds -- 1.6 1.2 Assists -- 1.1 2.0 PRA -- 9.1 13.2 PR -- 8 11.2 3PM 1.5 1.5 2.2



Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Duncan Robinson Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, he's put up 3.4% of the Heat's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 5.6 per contest.

Robinson is averaging 4.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 6.7% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Robinson's opponents, the Celtics, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.9 possessions per game, while his Heat average 99.2 per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams.

The Celtics give up 111.4 points per game, fourth-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the Celtics have given up 44 rebounds per game, which puts them 18th in the NBA.

The Celtics are the second-ranked team in the league, giving up 23.1 assists per game.

The Celtics concede 11.6 made 3-pointers per game, fifth-ranked in the league.

Duncan Robinson vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/27/2023 20 13 1 2 3 0 0 5/25/2023 28 18 4 9 2 0 0 5/23/2023 11 2 1 1 0 0 0 5/21/2023 24 22 2 4 5 0 0 5/19/2023 21 15 1 1 3 0 1 5/17/2023 7 0 0 0 0 0 0 11/30/2022 12 3 0 0 1 0 3 10/21/2022 6 0 1 1 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.