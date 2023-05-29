On Monday, Christian Bethancourt (.581 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Marcus Stroman. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Dodgers.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Monday, May 29, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

Bethancourt has nine doubles, seven home runs and five walks while hitting .263.

Bethancourt will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .467 during his last games.

In 64.7% of his 34 games this season, Bethancourt has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.

Looking at the 34 games he has played this year, he's went deep in seven of them (20.6%), and in 5.8% of his trips to the dish.

Bethancourt has picked up an RBI in 10 games this year (29.4%), with two or more RBI in four of those games (11.8%).

He has scored in 47.1% of his games this season (16 of 34), with two or more runs four times (11.8%).

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 9 .234 AVG .219 .280 OBP .257 .511 SLG .531 7 XBH 4 3 HR 3 8 RBI 6 15/3 K/BB 8/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 20 GP 14 13 (65.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (64.3%) 6 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.1%) 12 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (28.6%) 4 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (21.4%) 7 (35.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

