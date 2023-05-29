Caleb Martin NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Heat vs. Celtics - May 29
Caleb Martin and the rest of the Miami Heat hit the court versus the Boston Celtics in the NBA Playoffs on Monday, at 8:30 PM ET.
Let's look at the prop bets available for Martin, using stats and trends to make good predictions.
Caleb Martin Prop Bets vs. the Celtics
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|15.5
|9.6
|14.1
|Rebounds
|7.5
|4.8
|5.3
|Assists
|--
|1.6
|1.5
|PRA
|23.5
|16
|20.9
|PR
|22.5
|14.4
|19.4
|3PM
|2.5
|1.2
|2.3
Caleb Martin Insights vs. the Celtics
- Martin is responsible for attempting 7.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.7 per game.
- He's put up 3.3 threes per game, or 8.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.
- Martin's Heat average 99.2 possessions per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams, while the Celtics have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 16th with 101.9 possessions per contest.
- Defensively, the Celtics are fourth in the league, giving up 111.4 points per contest.
- The Celtics give up 44 rebounds per contest, ranking 18th in the NBA.
- Giving up 23.1 assists per game, the Celtics are the second-ranked squad in the league.
- The Celtics are the fifth-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 11.6 made 3-pointers per game.
Caleb Martin vs. the Celtics
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/27/2023
|41
|21
|15
|1
|4
|1
|1
|5/25/2023
|32
|14
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|5/23/2023
|35
|16
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|5/21/2023
|35
|18
|3
|4
|4
|0
|1
|5/19/2023
|32
|25
|4
|0
|3
|1
|1
|5/17/2023
|30
|15
|4
|3
|3
|1
|2
|1/24/2023
|11
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|12/2/2022
|26
|10
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|11/30/2022
|24
|10
|6
|1
|2
|0
|0
|10/21/2022
|29
|4
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
