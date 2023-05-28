Yandy Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Dodgers - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Yandy Diaz -- with a slugging percentage of .737 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Gavin Stone on the mound, on May 28 at 11:35 AM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 11:35 AM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Dodgers Starter: Gavin Stone
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Yandy Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz has 52 hits and an OBP of .429, both of which lead Tampa Bay hitters this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks fifth in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.
- Diaz has gotten at least one hit in 70.5% of his games this season (31 of 44), with multiple hits 15 times (34.1%).
- He has hit a home run in 12 games this season (27.3%), homering in 6.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Diaz has driven home a run in 17 games this season (38.6%), including more than one RBI in 13.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored a run in 25 games this year, with multiple runs nine times.
Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|13
|.312
|AVG
|.327
|.407
|OBP
|.459
|.545
|SLG
|.633
|8
|XBH
|7
|5
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|8
|15/11
|K/BB
|8/11
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|18
|17 (65.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (77.8%)
|9 (34.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (33.3%)
|14 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (61.1%)
|7 (26.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (27.8%)
|11 (42.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (33.3%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Dodgers' 4.37 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (61 total, 1.2 per game).
- Stone (0-0) starts for the Dodgers, his third of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went four innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up five hits.
