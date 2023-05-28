Yandy Diaz -- with a slugging percentage of .737 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Gavin Stone on the mound, on May 28 at 11:35 AM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 11:35 AM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Dodgers Starter: Gavin Stone
  • TV Channel: Peacock
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yandy Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

  • Diaz has 52 hits and an OBP of .429, both of which lead Tampa Bay hitters this season.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks fifth in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.
  • Diaz has gotten at least one hit in 70.5% of his games this season (31 of 44), with multiple hits 15 times (34.1%).
  • He has hit a home run in 12 games this season (27.3%), homering in 6.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Diaz has driven home a run in 17 games this season (38.6%), including more than one RBI in 13.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
  • He has scored a run in 25 games this year, with multiple runs nine times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
21 GP 13
.312 AVG .327
.407 OBP .459
.545 SLG .633
8 XBH 7
5 HR 4
11 RBI 8
15/11 K/BB 8/11
0 SB 0
Home Away
26 GP 18
17 (65.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (77.8%)
9 (34.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (33.3%)
14 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (61.1%)
7 (26.9%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (27.8%)
11 (42.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (33.3%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
  • The Dodgers' 4.37 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (61 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Stone (0-0) starts for the Dodgers, his third of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went four innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up five hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.