Wander Franco Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Dodgers - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
After going 2-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game, Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will hand the ball to Gavin Stone) at 11:35 AM ET on Sunday.
In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Dodgers.
Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 11:35 AM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Dodgers Starter: Gavin Stone
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Wander Franco At The Plate
- Franco has an OPS of .851, fueled by an OBP of .361 and a team-best slugging percentage of .490 this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 19th, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is 37th in the league in slugging.
- Franco is batting .444 during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- In 71.2% of his 52 games this season, Franco has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 13.5% of his games this year, and 3% of his chances at the plate.
- Franco has had an RBI in 20 games this year (38.5%), including six multi-RBI outings (11.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 48.1% of his games this season (25 of 52), with two or more runs seven times (13.5%).
Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|14
|.322
|AVG
|.293
|.379
|OBP
|.354
|.609
|SLG
|.466
|17
|XBH
|4
|4
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|10
|15/7
|K/BB
|9/5
|6
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|21
|23 (74.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (66.7%)
|11 (35.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (33.3%)
|17 (54.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (38.1%)
|4 (12.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (14.3%)
|13 (41.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (33.3%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Dodgers have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.37).
- The Dodgers rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (61 total, 1.2 per game).
- Stone (0-0) gets the start for the Dodgers, his third of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Monday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed four innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up five hits.
