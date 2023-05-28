Taylor Walls, with a slugging percentage of .441 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Gavin Stone on the mound, May 28 at 11:35 AM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Dodgers.

Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 11:35 AM ET

11:35 AM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Dodgers Starter: Gavin Stone

Gavin Stone TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

Taylor Walls At The Plate

Walls is batting .254 with six doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 18 walks.

Walls has picked up a hit in 22 of 38 games this year, with multiple hits five times.

In 15.8% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.

Walls has had at least one RBI in 31.6% of his games this season (12 of 38), with more than one RBI three times (7.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 20 of 38 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 13 .184 AVG .326 .326 OBP .392 .289 SLG .739 2 XBH 8 1 HR 5 2 RBI 10 9/7 K/BB 12/5 2 SB 4 Home Away 20 GP 18 10 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (66.7%) 1 (5.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (22.2%) 9 (45.0%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (61.1%) 1 (5.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (27.8%) 3 (15.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (50.0%)

