Yandy Diaz leads the Tampa Bay Rays (38-16) into a matchup with Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers (32-21) at Tropicana Field, Sunday at 11:35 AM ET. Diaz is hitting .325, fifth-best in the league, and Freeman ranks second at .338.

The Rays will give the nod to Josh Fleming (1-0, 3.59 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Dodgers will turn to Gavin Stone.

Rays vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Time: 11:35 AM ET

11:35 AM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Fleming - TB (1-0, 3.59 ERA) vs Stone - LAD (0-0, 10.13 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Josh Fleming

Fleming will take to the mound for the Rays, his third start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays, throwing six innings of relief while giving up two earned runs and allowing five hits.

He has an ERA of 3.59, a batting average against of .248 and 4.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season.

Fleming has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Gavin Stone

The Dodgers are sending Stone (0-0) to the mound for his third start of the season.

The right-hander last appeared on Monday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed four innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up five hits.

He has a 10.13 ERA and 2.3 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .371 against him over his two games this season.

