Player prop odds are among the many ways to bet on the Tampa Bay Rays-Los Angeles Dodgers matchup at Tropicana Field on Sunday at 11:35 AM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Rays vs. Dodgers Game Info

When: Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 11:35 AM ET

Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 11:35 AM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: Peacock

Peacock Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.