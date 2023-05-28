Wander Franco's Tampa Bay Rays (38-16) and Freddie Freeman's Los Angeles Dodgers (32-21) will square off in the series rubber match on Sunday, May 28 at Tropicana Field. The contest will begin at 11:35 AM ET.

The Dodgers have been listed as +110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Rays (-135). A 9-run over/under is listed in the matchup.

Rays vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Time: 11:35 AM ET

11:35 AM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Josh Fleming - TB (1-0, 3.59 ERA) vs Gavin Stone - LAD (0-0, 10.13 ERA)

Rays vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Rays vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have won 34 out of the 46 games, or 73.9%, in which they've been favored.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Rays have a record of 32-6 (84.2%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays were the moneyline favorite in eight of their last 10 games, and finished 5-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to hit the over eight times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Dodgers have come away with five wins in the 10 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Dodgers have come away with a win two times in three chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Dodgers have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rays vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Wander Franco 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+200) Harold Ramirez 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+145) Yandy Díaz 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+195) Taylor Walls 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+165) Brandon Lowe 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+130)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +650 3rd 1st Win AL East -250 - 1st

