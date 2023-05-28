How to Watch the Rays vs. Dodgers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 6:10 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays will play Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday at Tropicana Field, at 11:35 AM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Rays vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Time: 11:35 AM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Discover More About This Game
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tampa Bay Rays lead the league with 100 total home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.
- Tampa Bay is the top slugging team in MLB this season with a .498 slugging percentage.
- The Rays' .271 batting average leads MLB.
- Tampa Bay has the No. 2 offense in baseball, scoring six runs per game (324 total runs).
- The Rays are the top team in baseball this season with a .346 on-base percentage.
- The Rays strike out 8.3 times per game to rank 12th in baseball.
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks 22nd in the majors.
- Tampa Bay has a 3.72 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays have the fifth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.214).
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- Taj Bradley (3-1 with a 4.44 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his sixth of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the right-hander went four innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- Bradley is yet to register a quality start so far this year.
- Bradley will try to collect his fifth matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 4.8 innings per appearance.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/23/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 20-1
|Home
|Taj Bradley
|José Berríos
|5/24/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 7-3
|Home
|Shane McClanahan
|Yusei Kikuchi
|5/25/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 6-3
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Alek Manoah
|5/26/2023
|Dodgers
|W 9-3
|Home
|Jalen Beeks
|Noah Syndergaard
|5/27/2023
|Dodgers
|L 6-5
|Home
|Tyler Glasnow
|Clayton Kershaw
|5/28/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Taj Bradley
|Gavin Stone
|5/29/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Shane McClanahan
|Marcus Stroman
|5/30/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|Kyle Hendricks
|5/31/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|-
|Justin Steele
|6/2/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Tyler Glasnow
|Garrett Whitlock
|6/3/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Taj Bradley
|Tanner Houck
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.