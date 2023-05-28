Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays will play Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday at Tropicana Field, at 11:35 AM ET.

Rays vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Time: 11:35 AM ET

11:35 AM ET TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tampa Bay Rays lead the league with 100 total home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Tampa Bay is the top slugging team in MLB this season with a .498 slugging percentage.

The Rays' .271 batting average leads MLB.

Tampa Bay has the No. 2 offense in baseball, scoring six runs per game (324 total runs).

The Rays are the top team in baseball this season with a .346 on-base percentage.

The Rays strike out 8.3 times per game to rank 12th in baseball.

The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks 22nd in the majors.

Tampa Bay has a 3.72 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rays have the fifth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.214).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Taj Bradley (3-1 with a 4.44 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his sixth of the season.

In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the right-hander went four innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.

Bradley is yet to register a quality start so far this year.

Bradley will try to collect his fifth matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 4.8 innings per appearance.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 5/23/2023 Blue Jays L 20-1 Home Taj Bradley José Berríos 5/24/2023 Blue Jays W 7-3 Home Shane McClanahan Yusei Kikuchi 5/25/2023 Blue Jays W 6-3 Home Zach Eflin Alek Manoah 5/26/2023 Dodgers W 9-3 Home Jalen Beeks Noah Syndergaard 5/27/2023 Dodgers L 6-5 Home Tyler Glasnow Clayton Kershaw 5/28/2023 Dodgers - Home Taj Bradley Gavin Stone 5/29/2023 Cubs - Away Shane McClanahan Marcus Stroman 5/30/2023 Cubs - Away Zach Eflin Kyle Hendricks 5/31/2023 Cubs - Away - Justin Steele 6/2/2023 Red Sox - Away Tyler Glasnow Garrett Whitlock 6/3/2023 Red Sox - Away Taj Bradley Tanner Houck

