Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays meet Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday at 11:35 AM ET in the final game of a three-game series.

The Rays are favored in this one, at -135, while the underdog Dodgers have +110 odds to play spoiler. The total for the contest has been set at 9 runs.

Rays vs. Dodgers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Time: 11:35 AM ET

11:35 AM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -135 +110 9 -120 +100 - - -

Rays Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 5-3.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rays and their opponents are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

In their last two games with a spread, the Rays covered the spread each time. Tampa Bay and its opponent have finished above the over/under for eight straight games, with the average total established by oddsmakers during that stretch being 8.4.

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have been favored on the moneyline 46 total times this season. They've gone 34-12 in those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, Tampa Bay has a record of 32-6 (84.2%).

The Rays have an implied moneyline win probability of 57.4% in this contest.

Tampa Bay has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 54 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 33 of those games (33-18-3).

The Rays are 6-0-0 against the spread this season.

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 25-6 13-10 16-7 22-9 30-13 8-3

