Sunday's game features the Tampa Bay Rays (38-16) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (32-21) matching up at Tropicana Field (on May 28) at 11:35 AM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-5 win for the Rays.

The probable pitchers are Josh Fleming (1-0) for the Rays and Gavin Stone for the Dodgers.

Rays vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

  • When: Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 11:35 AM ET
  • Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
  • How to Watch on TV: Peacock
  Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rays vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rays 6, Dodgers 5.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Dodgers

  • Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

  • In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 5-3.
  • When it comes to hitting the over, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 8-2-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
  • In their last two games with a spread, the Rays covered the spread each time.
  • The Rays have won 34, or 73.9%, of the 46 games they've played as favorites this season.
  • Tampa Bay is 32-6 this season when entering a game favored by -135 or more on the moneyline.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Rays, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.
  • Tampa Bay is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking second with 324 total runs this season.
  • The Rays have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.72).

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
May 23 Blue Jays L 20-1 Taj Bradley vs José Berríos
May 24 Blue Jays W 7-3 Shane McClanahan vs Yusei Kikuchi
May 25 Blue Jays W 6-3 Zach Eflin vs Alek Manoah
May 26 Dodgers W 9-3 Jalen Beeks vs Noah Syndergaard
May 27 Dodgers L 6-5 Tyler Glasnow vs Clayton Kershaw
May 28 Dodgers - Josh Fleming vs Gavin Stone
May 29 @ Cubs - Shane McClanahan vs Marcus Stroman
May 30 @ Cubs - Zach Eflin vs Kyle Hendricks
May 31 @ Cubs - TBA vs Justin Steele
June 2 @ Red Sox - Tyler Glasnow vs Garrett Whitlock
June 3 @ Red Sox - Taj Bradley vs Tanner Houck

