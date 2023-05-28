Rays vs. Dodgers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's game features the Tampa Bay Rays (38-16) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (32-21) matching up at Tropicana Field (on May 28) at 11:35 AM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-5 win for the Rays.
The probable pitchers are Josh Fleming (1-0) for the Rays and Gavin Stone for the Dodgers.
Rays vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 11:35 AM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: Peacock
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rays vs. Dodgers Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Rays 6, Dodgers 5.
Total Prediction for Rays vs. Dodgers
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Rays Performance Insights
- In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 5-3.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 8-2-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- In their last two games with a spread, the Rays covered the spread each time.
- The Rays have won 34, or 73.9%, of the 46 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Tampa Bay is 32-6 this season when entering a game favored by -135 or more on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Rays, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.
- Tampa Bay is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking second with 324 total runs this season.
- The Rays have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.72).
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 23
|Blue Jays
|L 20-1
|Taj Bradley vs José Berríos
|May 24
|Blue Jays
|W 7-3
|Shane McClanahan vs Yusei Kikuchi
|May 25
|Blue Jays
|W 6-3
|Zach Eflin vs Alek Manoah
|May 26
|Dodgers
|W 9-3
|Jalen Beeks vs Noah Syndergaard
|May 27
|Dodgers
|L 6-5
|Tyler Glasnow vs Clayton Kershaw
|May 28
|Dodgers
|-
|Josh Fleming vs Gavin Stone
|May 29
|@ Cubs
|-
|Shane McClanahan vs Marcus Stroman
|May 30
|@ Cubs
|-
|Zach Eflin vs Kyle Hendricks
|May 31
|@ Cubs
|-
|TBA vs Justin Steele
|June 2
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Tyler Glasnow vs Garrett Whitlock
|June 3
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Taj Bradley vs Tanner Houck
