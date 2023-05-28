The Tampa Bay Rays and Luke Raley (.455 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starter Gavin Stone and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Tropicana Field, Sunday at 11:35 AM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Dodgers.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 11:35 AM ET

11:35 AM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Gavin Stone

Gavin Stone TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Luke Raley At The Plate

Raley is hitting .243 with six doubles, 10 home runs and nine walks.

Raley has gotten a hit in 20 of 40 games this year (50.0%), including seven multi-hit games (17.5%).

In eight games this year, he has gone deep (20.0%, and 7.6% of his trips to the plate).

In 11 games this year (27.5%), Raley has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (12.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored a run in 14 games this season, with multiple runs six times.

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 13 .175 AVG .341 .250 OBP .388 .350 SLG .841 5 XBH 8 1 HR 7 4 RBI 13 17/2 K/BB 14/3 1 SB 0 Home Away 22 GP 18 9 (40.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (61.1%) 1 (4.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (33.3%) 8 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (33.3%) 3 (13.6%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (27.8%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (33.3%)

