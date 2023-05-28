Josh Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Dodgers - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Josh Lowe (.541 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starting pitcher Gavin Stone and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Tropicana Field, Sunday at 11:35 AM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Dodgers.
Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 11:35 AM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Dodgers Starter: Gavin Stone
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Josh Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 12 walks while hitting .304.
- Lowe has reached base via a hit in 29 games this season (of 42 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 26.2% of his games this season, and 6.9% of his plate appearances.
- In 50.0% of his games this year, Lowe has picked up at least one RBI. In eight of those games (19.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 21 of 42 games this season, and more than once 6 times.
Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|12
|.255
|AVG
|.370
|.309
|OBP
|.431
|.490
|SLG
|.717
|8
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|5
|9
|RBI
|11
|15/4
|K/BB
|9/5
|2
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|20
|14 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (75.0%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (45.0%)
|6 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (75.0%)
|3 (13.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|8 (40.0%)
|9 (40.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|12 (60.0%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.37).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (61 total, 1.2 per game).
- Stone (0-0) starts for the Dodgers, his third of the season.
- His last appearance was on Monday against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty tossed four innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up five hits.
