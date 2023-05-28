Jose Siri Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Dodgers - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Jose Siri (.306 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Gavin Stone and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Tropicana Field, Sunday at 11:35 AM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 11:35 AM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Dodgers Starter: Gavin Stone
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Jose Siri At The Plate
- Siri has four doubles, nine home runs and seven walks while hitting .250.
- Siri has reached base via a hit in 19 games this season (of 29 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
- In nine games this year, he has homered (31.0%, and 8.5% of his trips to the plate).
- Siri has picked up an RBI in 14 games this year (48.3%), with more than one RBI in six of them (20.7%).
- He has scored in 16 of 29 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|6
|.219
|AVG
|.190
|.297
|OBP
|.217
|.438
|SLG
|.429
|3
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|4
|11/4
|K/BB
|9/1
|3
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|11
|12 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (63.6%)
|3 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (18.2%)
|9 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (63.6%)
|5 (27.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (36.4%)
|8 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (54.5%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have a 4.37 team ERA that ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to give up 61 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Stone (0-0) pitches for the Dodgers to make his third start of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Monday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went four innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up five hits.
