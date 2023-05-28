The Tampa Bay Rays, including Jose Siri (.306 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Gavin Stone and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Tropicana Field, Sunday at 11:35 AM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

11:35 AM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field

Dodgers Starter: Gavin Stone

TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Explore More About This Game

Jose Siri At The Plate

Siri has four doubles, nine home runs and seven walks while hitting .250.

Siri has reached base via a hit in 19 games this season (of 29 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.

In nine games this year, he has homered (31.0%, and 8.5% of his trips to the plate).

Siri has picked up an RBI in 14 games this year (48.3%), with more than one RBI in six of them (20.7%).

He has scored in 16 of 29 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 6 .219 AVG .190 .297 OBP .217 .438 SLG .429 3 XBH 3 2 HR 1 7 RBI 4 11/4 K/BB 9/1 3 SB 0 Home Away 18 GP 11 12 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%) 3 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%) 9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (63.6%) 5 (27.8%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (36.4%) 8 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (54.5%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings