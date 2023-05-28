On Sunday, Isaac Paredes (.545 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Gavin Stone. First pitch is at 11:35 AM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 11:35 AM ET

11:35 AM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field

Gavin Stone

Gavin Stone TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes is batting .272 with nine doubles, seven home runs and 11 walks.

Paredes will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .250 with one homer during his last outings.

Paredes has picked up a hit in 59.6% of his 47 games this season, with at least two hits in 25.5% of them.

He has gone deep in 12.8% of his games this year, and 4% of his plate appearances.

In 40.4% of his games this year, Paredes has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 40.4% of his games this season (19 of 47), with two or more runs six times (12.8%).

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 13 .250 AVG .259 .348 OBP .286 .383 SLG .463 4 XBH 7 2 HR 2 12 RBI 9 8/6 K/BB 15/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 26 GP 21 14 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (66.7%) 4 (15.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (38.1%) 10 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (42.9%) 3 (11.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (14.3%) 10 (38.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (42.9%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings