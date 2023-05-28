Harold Ramirez Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Dodgers - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
On Sunday, Harold Ramirez (hitting .182 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Gavin Stone. First pitch is at 11:35 AM ET.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-5 against the Dodgers.
Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 11:35 AM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Dodgers Starter: Gavin Stone
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Harold Ramirez At The Plate
- Ramirez is hitting .292 with six doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 10 walks.
- Ramirez has had a hit in 26 of 41 games this year (63.4%), including multiple hits 13 times (31.7%).
- In eight games this season, he has gone deep (19.5%, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate).
- Ramirez has had at least one RBI in 39.0% of his games this season (16 of 41), with more than one RBI six times (14.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 18 of 41 games (43.9%), including multiple runs twice.
Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|10
|.351
|AVG
|.268
|.422
|OBP
|.302
|.737
|SLG
|.341
|11
|XBH
|1
|5
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|1
|17/6
|K/BB
|5/2
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|15
|15 (57.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (73.3%)
|7 (26.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (40.0%)
|12 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (40.0%)
|7 (26.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.7%)
|12 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (26.7%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 18th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers' 4.37 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (61 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Dodgers will look to Stone (0-0) in his third start this season.
- His last appearance came on Monday against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander threw four innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up five hits.
