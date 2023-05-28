Francisco Mejía Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Dodgers - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Francisco Mejia (hitting .212 in his past 10 games, with four doubles, two walks and an RBI), take on starter Gavin Stone and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Tropicana Field, Sunday at 11:35 AM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Francisco Mejía Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 11:35 AM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Dodgers Starter: Gavin Stone
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Francisco Mejía At The Plate
- Mejia is batting .205 with six doubles, a home run and six walks.
- Mejia has had a hit in 11 of 23 games this year (47.8%), including multiple hits three times (13.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in one of 23 games, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.
- Mejia has driven in a run in six games this year (26.1%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- In 39.1% of his games this season (nine of 23), he has scored, and in four of those games (17.4%) he has scored more than once.
Francisco Mejía Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|7
|.207
|AVG
|.192
|.281
|OBP
|.241
|.310
|SLG
|.346
|3
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|3
|10/3
|K/BB
|4/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|10
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (40.0%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (20.0%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (30.0%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have a 4.37 team ERA that ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (61 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Dodgers will send Stone (0-0) out to make his third start of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Monday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed four innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up five hits.
