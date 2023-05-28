Brandon Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Dodgers - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
On Sunday, Brandon Lowe (batting .278 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Gavin Stone. First pitch is at 11:35 AM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with two RBI against the Dodgers.
Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 11:35 AM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Dodgers Starter: Gavin Stone
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Brandon Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is hitting .203 with five doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 21 walks.
- In 23 of 44 games this year (52.3%) Lowe has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (15.9%).
- He has gone deep in 18.2% of his games in 2023, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 29.5% of his games this season, Lowe has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 20.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 15 of 44 games this year, and more than once 6 times.
Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|13
|.203
|AVG
|.180
|.319
|OBP
|.255
|.542
|SLG
|.300
|8
|XBH
|3
|6
|HR
|1
|16
|RBI
|5
|24/10
|K/BB
|14/5
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|21
|13 (56.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (47.6%)
|3 (13.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (19.0%)
|8 (34.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (33.3%)
|6 (26.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (9.5%)
|8 (34.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (23.8%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.37).
- The Dodgers rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (61 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Dodgers will look to Stone (0-0) in his third start of the season.
- In his last time out on Monday, the right-hander threw four innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing five earned runs while surrendering five hits.
