On Sunday, Brandon Lowe (batting .278 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Gavin Stone. First pitch is at 11:35 AM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with two RBI against the Dodgers.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

11:35 AM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Gavin Stone TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Brandon Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is hitting .203 with five doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 21 walks.

In 23 of 44 games this year (52.3%) Lowe has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (15.9%).

He has gone deep in 18.2% of his games in 2023, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 29.5% of his games this season, Lowe has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 20.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 15 of 44 games this year, and more than once 6 times.

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 13 .203 AVG .180 .319 OBP .255 .542 SLG .300 8 XBH 3 6 HR 1 16 RBI 5 24/10 K/BB 14/5 0 SB 1 Home Away 23 GP 21 13 (56.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (47.6%) 3 (13.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (19.0%) 8 (34.8%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (33.3%) 6 (26.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (9.5%) 8 (34.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (23.8%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings