Yandy Diaz -- with a slugging percentage of .744 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Clayton Kershaw on the hill, on May 27 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up three extra-base hits (3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI) against the Dodgers.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yandy Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

  • Diaz has 52 hits and an OBP of .435, both of which rank first among Tampa Bay hitters this season.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in the league in slugging.
  • In 72.1% of his 43 games this season, Diaz has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.
  • Looking at the 43 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 12 of them (27.9%), and in 6.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 17 games this season (39.5%), Diaz has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (14.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • In 58.1% of his games this year (25 of 43), he has scored, and in nine of those games (20.9%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
21 GP 13
.312 AVG .327
.407 OBP .459
.545 SLG .633
8 XBH 7
5 HR 4
11 RBI 8
15/11 K/BB 8/11
0 SB 0
Home Away
25 GP 18
17 (68.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (77.8%)
9 (36.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (33.3%)
14 (56.0%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (61.1%)
7 (28.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (27.8%)
11 (44.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (33.3%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
  • The Dodgers have a 4.36 team ERA that ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to allow 60 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
  • The Dodgers will send Kershaw (6-4) out for his 11th start of the season. He is 6-4 with a 2.98 ERA and 69 strikeouts through 57 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the lefty tossed 3 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 35-year-old's 2.98 ERA ranks 17th, 1.099 WHIP ranks 21st, and 10.8 K/9 ranks ninth among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.