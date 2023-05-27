Wander Franco Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Dodgers - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Wander Franco (.400 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Dodgers.
Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Explore More About This Game
Wander Franco At The Plate
- Franco has an OPS of .846, fueled by an OBP of .356 and a team-best slugging percentage of .490 this season.
- He ranks 22nd in batting average, 44th in on base percentage, and 36th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.
- Franco has picked up a hit in 70.6% of his 51 games this year, with multiple hits in 33.3% of those games.
- He has gone deep in 13.7% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Franco has had at least one RBI in 37.3% of his games this season (19 of 51), with two or more RBI six times (11.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 24 of 51 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|14
|.322
|AVG
|.293
|.379
|OBP
|.354
|.609
|SLG
|.466
|17
|XBH
|4
|4
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|10
|15/7
|K/BB
|9/5
|6
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|21
|22 (73.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (66.7%)
|10 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (33.3%)
|16 (53.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (38.1%)
|4 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (14.3%)
|12 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (33.3%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Dodgers have a 4.36 team ERA that ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (60 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kershaw makes the start for the Dodgers, his 11th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 2.98 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went 3 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 35-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (2.98), 21st in WHIP (1.099), and ninth in K/9 (10.8).
