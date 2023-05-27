The Tampa Bay Rays, including Wander Franco (.400 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Dodgers.

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Franco has an OPS of .846, fueled by an OBP of .356 and a team-best slugging percentage of .490 this season.

He ranks 22nd in batting average, 44th in on base percentage, and 36th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.

Franco has picked up a hit in 70.6% of his 51 games this year, with multiple hits in 33.3% of those games.

He has gone deep in 13.7% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Franco has had at least one RBI in 37.3% of his games this season (19 of 51), with two or more RBI six times (11.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 24 of 51 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Home Away 22 GP 14 .322 AVG .293 .379 OBP .354 .609 SLG .466 17 XBH 4 4 HR 3 14 RBI 10 15/7 K/BB 9/5 6 SB 5 Home Away 30 GP 21 22 (73.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (66.7%) 10 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (33.3%) 16 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (38.1%) 4 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (14.3%) 12 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (33.3%)

