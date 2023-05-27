Taylor Walls Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Dodgers - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Taylor Walls, with a slugging percentage of .382 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Clayton Kershaw on the hill, May 27 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Explore More About This Game
Taylor Walls At The Plate
- Walls has five doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 18 walks while batting .246.
- Walls has gotten at least one hit in 56.8% of his games this season (21 of 37), with at least two hits four times (10.8%).
- He has hit a home run in 16.2% of his games this year, and 5% of his trips to the plate.
- Walls has driven in a run in 12 games this season (32.4%), including three games with more than one RBI (8.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 19 games this season (51.4%), including multiple runs in six games.
Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|13
|.184
|AVG
|.326
|.326
|OBP
|.392
|.289
|SLG
|.739
|2
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|5
|2
|RBI
|10
|9/7
|K/BB
|12/5
|2
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|9 (47.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (22.2%)
|8 (42.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (61.1%)
|1 (5.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (27.8%)
|3 (15.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (50.0%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.36).
- The Dodgers rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (60 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kershaw makes the start for the Dodgers, his 11th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 2.98 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the lefty tossed 3 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old's 2.98 ERA ranks 17th, 1.099 WHIP ranks 21st, and 10.8 K/9 ranks ninth.
