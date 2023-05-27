Taylor Walls, with a slugging percentage of .382 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Clayton Kershaw on the hill, May 27 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Taylor Walls At The Plate

Walls has five doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 18 walks while batting .246.

Walls has gotten at least one hit in 56.8% of his games this season (21 of 37), with at least two hits four times (10.8%).

He has hit a home run in 16.2% of his games this year, and 5% of his trips to the plate.

Walls has driven in a run in 12 games this season (32.4%), including three games with more than one RBI (8.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 19 games this season (51.4%), including multiple runs in six games.

Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 13 .184 AVG .326 .326 OBP .392 .289 SLG .739 2 XBH 8 1 HR 5 2 RBI 10 9/7 K/BB 12/5 2 SB 4 Home Away 19 GP 18 9 (47.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (22.2%) 8 (42.1%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (61.1%) 1 (5.3%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (27.8%) 3 (15.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (50.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings