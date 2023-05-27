The Tampa Bay Rays host the Los Angeles Dodgers at Tropicana Field on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Wander Franco, Freddie Freeman and others in this matchup.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Rays vs. Dodgers Game Info

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)

Franco Stats

Franco has 59 hits with 15 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 19 walks and 27 RBI. He's also stolen 18 bases.

He has a slash line of .292/.356/.490 so far this season.

Franco has recorded at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .444 with two triples, three walks and three RBI.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers May. 26 2-for-4 2 0 1 2 1 vs. Blue Jays May. 25 1-for-2 2 0 0 3 2 vs. Blue Jays May. 24 3-for-4 1 0 2 3 1 vs. Blue Jays May. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 22 2-for-4 0 0 0 4 0

Yandy Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Diaz Stats

Yandy Diaz has 52 hits with 11 doubles, 12 home runs, 25 walks and 29 RBI.

He's slashed .333/.435/.635 so far this season.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Dodgers May. 26 3-for-4 2 1 2 8 vs. Blue Jays May. 22 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 vs. Brewers May. 21 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 vs. Brewers May. 20 3-for-4 1 1 3 6 at Yankees May. 14 1-for-1 1 0 0 2

Bet on player props for Wander Franco, Yandy Díaz or other Rays players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has 69 hits with 18 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 25 walks and 31 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He has a slash line of .333/.408/.560 so far this season.

Freeman will look for his 16th straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 games he is batting .425 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs, four walks and 10 RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays May. 26 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Braves May. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Braves May. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Braves May. 22 3-for-5 2 1 3 7 0 at Cardinals May. 21 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Betts Stats

Mookie Betts has 47 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 33 walks and 30 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .251/.365/.513 so far this season.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays May. 26 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Braves May. 24 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 0 at Braves May. 23 1-for-3 3 0 0 2 0 at Braves May. 22 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Cardinals May. 20 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts or other Dodgers players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.