On Saturday, May 27, Wander Franco's Tampa Bay Rays (38-15) host Freddie Freeman's Los Angeles Dodgers (31-21) at Tropicana Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET.

The Rays have been listed as -115 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Dodgers (-105). Los Angeles (-1.5) is favored on the run line. The total for the contest has been set at 7.5 runs.

Rays vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Tyler Glasnow - TB (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Clayton Kershaw - LAD (6-4, 2.98 ERA)

Rays vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Rays vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have entered the game as favorites 45 times this season and won 34, or 75.6%, of those games.

The Rays have gone 34-11 (winning 75.6% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays went 5-2 over the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the run total eight times.

The Dodgers have come away with four wins in the nine contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Dodgers have won three of seven games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Dodgers have a record of 2-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Rays vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Harold Ramirez 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+220) Yandy Díaz 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+240) Wander Franco 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+270) Luke Raley 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+225) Christian Bethancourt 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+250)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +650 3rd 1st Win AL East -225 - 1st

