How to Watch the Rays vs. Dodgers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Jose Siri and the Tampa Bay Rays will square off against Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Tropicana Field in the second of a three-game series, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
Rays vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
Discover More About This Game
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tampa Bay Rays average 1.9 home runs per game and have hit a league-leading 99 home runs in total.
- Tampa Bay has an MLB-high .500 slugging percentage.
- The Rays have an MLB-best .271 batting average.
- Tampa Bay is the second-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging six runs per game (319 total).
- The Rays have a league-high .347 on-base percentage.
- The Rays strike out 8.3 times per game to rank 11th in baseball.
- Tampa Bay's pitching staff is 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Tampa Bay has a 3.67 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine for the No. 5 WHIP in MLB (1.212).
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- Tyler Glasnow starts for the first time this season for the Rays.
- The 29-year-old righty started and threw five scoreless innings when he last appeared Saturday, Oct. 8 against the Cleveland Guardians.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/22/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 6-4
|Home
|Trevor Kelley
|Chris Bassitt
|5/23/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 20-1
|Home
|Taj Bradley
|José Berríos
|5/24/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 7-3
|Home
|Shane McClanahan
|Yusei Kikuchi
|5/25/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 6-3
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Alek Manoah
|5/26/2023
|Dodgers
|W 9-3
|Home
|Jalen Beeks
|Noah Syndergaard
|5/27/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Tyler Glasnow
|Clayton Kershaw
|5/28/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Taj Bradley
|Gavin Stone
|5/29/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Shane McClanahan
|Marcus Stroman
|5/30/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|Kyle Hendricks
|5/31/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|-
|Justin Steele
|6/2/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Tyler Glasnow
|Garrett Whitlock
