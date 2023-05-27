Jose Siri and the Tampa Bay Rays will square off against Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Tropicana Field in the second of a three-game series, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Rays vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tampa Bay Rays average 1.9 home runs per game and have hit a league-leading 99 home runs in total.

Tampa Bay has an MLB-high .500 slugging percentage.

The Rays have an MLB-best .271 batting average.

Tampa Bay is the second-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging six runs per game (319 total).

The Rays have a league-high .347 on-base percentage.

The Rays strike out 8.3 times per game to rank 11th in baseball.

Tampa Bay's pitching staff is 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

Tampa Bay has a 3.67 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Rays pitchers combine for the No. 5 WHIP in MLB (1.212).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Tyler Glasnow starts for the first time this season for the Rays.

The 29-year-old righty started and threw five scoreless innings when he last appeared Saturday, Oct. 8 against the Cleveland Guardians.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 5/22/2023 Blue Jays W 6-4 Home Trevor Kelley Chris Bassitt 5/23/2023 Blue Jays L 20-1 Home Taj Bradley José Berríos 5/24/2023 Blue Jays W 7-3 Home Shane McClanahan Yusei Kikuchi 5/25/2023 Blue Jays W 6-3 Home Zach Eflin Alek Manoah 5/26/2023 Dodgers W 9-3 Home Jalen Beeks Noah Syndergaard 5/27/2023 Dodgers - Home Tyler Glasnow Clayton Kershaw 5/28/2023 Dodgers - Home Taj Bradley Gavin Stone 5/29/2023 Cubs - Away Shane McClanahan Marcus Stroman 5/30/2023 Cubs - Away Zach Eflin Kyle Hendricks 5/31/2023 Cubs - Away - Justin Steele 6/2/2023 Red Sox - Away Tyler Glasnow Garrett Whitlock

