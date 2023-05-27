The Los Angeles Dodgers and Freddie Freeman take the field in the second game of a three-game series against Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday at Tropicana Field.

The Rays are the favorite in this one, at -115, while the underdog Dodgers have -105 odds to upset. Los Angeles is favored on the run line (-1.5 with +155 odds). The over/under for the game has been set at 8 runs.

Rays vs. Dodgers Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -115 -105 8 -105 -115 -1.5 -190 +155

Rays Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 5-2.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rays and their opponents have failed to hit the over twice.

The Rays covered in its most recent game with a spread. For seven consecutive games, Tampa Bay and its opponent have finished above the over/under, with the average total established by oddsmakers in that stretch being 8.4 runs.

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have put together a 34-11 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 75.6% of those games).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, Tampa Bay has gone 34-11 (75.6%).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Rays' implied win probability is 53.5%.

Tampa Bay has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 32 times this season for a 32-18-3 record against the over/under.

The Rays have put together a 5-0-0 record against the spread this season.

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 25-5 13-10 16-6 22-9 30-13 8-2

