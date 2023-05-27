Rays vs. Dodgers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's game that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (38-15) versus the Los Angeles Dodgers (31-21) at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 4:10 PM ET on May 27.
The Rays will give the ball to Tyler Glasnow and the Dodgers will turn to Clayton Kershaw (6-4, 2.98 ERA).
Rays vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Rays vs. Dodgers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Rays 6, Dodgers 4.
Total Prediction for Rays vs. Dodgers
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Dodgers Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Dodgers Pitching Matchup
|Rays vs Dodgers Player Props
Rays Performance Insights
- In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Rays have a record of 5-2.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have failed to hit the over twice.
- In their last game with a spread, the Rays covered the spread.
- The Rays have entered the game as favorites 45 times this season and won 34, or 75.6%, of those games.
- Tampa Bay has a record of 34-11 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -115 on the moneyline.
- The Rays have a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Tampa Bay is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking second with 319 total runs this season.
- The Rays have a 3.67 team ERA that ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 22
|Blue Jays
|W 6-4
|Trevor Kelley vs Chris Bassitt
|May 23
|Blue Jays
|L 20-1
|Taj Bradley vs José Berríos
|May 24
|Blue Jays
|W 7-3
|Shane McClanahan vs Yusei Kikuchi
|May 25
|Blue Jays
|W 6-3
|Zach Eflin vs Alek Manoah
|May 26
|Dodgers
|W 9-3
|Jalen Beeks vs Noah Syndergaard
|May 27
|Dodgers
|-
|Tyler Glasnow vs Clayton Kershaw
|May 28
|Dodgers
|-
|Taj Bradley vs Gavin Stone
|May 29
|@ Cubs
|-
|Shane McClanahan vs Marcus Stroman
|May 30
|@ Cubs
|-
|Zach Eflin vs Kyle Hendricks
|May 31
|@ Cubs
|-
|TBA vs Justin Steele
|June 2
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Tyler Glasnow vs Garrett Whitlock
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.