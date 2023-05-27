Saturday's game that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (38-15) versus the Los Angeles Dodgers (31-21) at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 4:10 PM ET on May 27.

The Rays will give the ball to Tyler Glasnow and the Dodgers will turn to Clayton Kershaw (6-4, 2.98 ERA).

Rays vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

BSSUN

Rays vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rays 6, Dodgers 4.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Rays have a record of 5-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have failed to hit the over twice.

In their last game with a spread, the Rays covered the spread.

The Rays have entered the game as favorites 45 times this season and won 34, or 75.6%, of those games.

Tampa Bay has a record of 34-11 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -115 on the moneyline.

The Rays have a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Tampa Bay is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking second with 319 total runs this season.

The Rays have a 3.67 team ERA that ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.

Rays Schedule