Randy Arozarena, with a slugging percentage of .448 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Clayton Kershaw on the hill, May 27 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Randy Arozarena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena has seven doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 27 walks while hitting .306.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks ninth, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 12th in the league in slugging.

Arozarena has gotten a hit in 36 of 51 games this year (70.6%), with multiple hits on 17 occasions (33.3%).

In 10 games this year, he has hit a home run (19.6%, and 5% of his trips to the plate).

Arozarena has an RBI in 22 of 51 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored a run in 27 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 15 .316 AVG .322 .407 OBP .375 .618 SLG .508 10 XBH 5 6 HR 3 21 RBI 9 18/8 K/BB 19/5 2 SB 1 Home Away 29 GP 22 21 (72.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (68.2%) 7 (24.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (45.5%) 15 (51.7%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (54.5%) 7 (24.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (13.6%) 13 (44.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (40.9%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings