Max Strus and his Miami Heat teammates take the court versus the Boston Celtics in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday.

In his previous game, a 110-97 loss versus the Celtics, Strus put up three points.

Below we will dive into Strus' stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Max Strus Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 11.5 12.8 Rebounds 3.5 3.2 3.3 Assists -- 2.1 0.9 PRA -- 16.8 17 PR 13.5 14.7 16.1 3PM 2.5 2.5 2.4



Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Max Strus Insights vs. the Celtics

Strus has taken 9.9 shots per game this season and made 4.1 per game, which account for 11.3% and 10.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's attempted 7.0 threes per game, or 19.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Strus' opponents, the Celtics, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th in the NBA with 101.9 possessions per game, while his Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2.

The Celtics are the fourth-best defensive team in the NBA, giving up 111.4 points per game.

The Celtics are the 18th-ranked squad in the league, allowing 44 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Celtics have conceded 23.1 per contest, second in the league.

Allowing 11.6 made 3-pointers per game, the Celtics are the fifth-ranked team in the league.

Max Strus vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/25/2023 24 3 0 1 1 0 0 5/23/2023 36 9 7 1 1 0 0 5/21/2023 25 10 3 1 2 0 1 5/19/2023 27 11 1 0 2 0 0 5/17/2023 34 15 3 0 3 0 0 1/24/2023 37 13 7 1 3 0 2 12/2/2022 21 4 4 1 1 0 3 11/30/2022 36 23 1 2 5 0 1 10/21/2022 23 2 1 1 0 0 0

