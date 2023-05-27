Max Strus NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Heat vs. Celtics - May 27
Max Strus and his Miami Heat teammates take the court versus the Boston Celtics in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday.
Below we will dive into Strus' stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.
Max Strus Prop Bets vs. the Celtics
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|10.5
|11.5
|12.8
|Rebounds
|3.5
|3.2
|3.3
|Assists
|--
|2.1
|0.9
|PRA
|--
|16.8
|17
|PR
|13.5
|14.7
|16.1
|3PM
|2.5
|2.5
|2.4
Max Strus Insights vs. the Celtics
- Strus has taken 9.9 shots per game this season and made 4.1 per game, which account for 11.3% and 10.1%, respectively, of his team's total.
- He's attempted 7.0 threes per game, or 19.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.
- Strus' opponents, the Celtics, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th in the NBA with 101.9 possessions per game, while his Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2.
- The Celtics are the fourth-best defensive team in the NBA, giving up 111.4 points per game.
- The Celtics are the 18th-ranked squad in the league, allowing 44 rebounds per contest.
- In terms of assists, the Celtics have conceded 23.1 per contest, second in the league.
- Allowing 11.6 made 3-pointers per game, the Celtics are the fifth-ranked team in the league.
Max Strus vs. the Celtics
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/25/2023
|24
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5/23/2023
|36
|9
|7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5/21/2023
|25
|10
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|5/19/2023
|27
|11
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|5/17/2023
|34
|15
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1/24/2023
|37
|13
|7
|1
|3
|0
|2
|12/2/2022
|21
|4
|4
|1
|1
|0
|3
|11/30/2022
|36
|23
|1
|2
|5
|0
|1
|10/21/2022
|23
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
