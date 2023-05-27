The Tampa Bay Rays, including Manuel Margot (.281 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Dodgers.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Discover More About This Game

Manuel Margot At The Plate

Margot is batting .244 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and 11 walks.

Margot has gotten at least one hit in 57.9% of his games this year (22 of 38), with at least two hits six times (15.8%).

In 38 games played this season, he has gone deep in only two of them.

In 12 games this year, Margot has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 13 games this year (34.2%), including multiple runs in three games.

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 11 .188 AVG .333 .291 OBP .378 .354 SLG .385 4 XBH 2 2 HR 0 5 RBI 5 9/6 K/BB 6/3 1 SB 3 Home Away 22 GP 16 10 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (75.0%) 4 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (12.5%) 7 (31.8%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (37.5%) 2 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 7 (31.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (31.3%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings