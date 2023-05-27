On Saturday, Luke Raley (hitting .136 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Clayton Kershaw. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Dodgers.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Discover More About This Game

Luke Raley At The Plate

  • Raley has six doubles, 10 home runs and nine walks while batting .243.
  • In 50.0% of his games this season (20 of 40), Raley has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (17.5%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has gone deep in 20.0% of his games this year, and 7.6% of his chances at the plate.
  • In 27.5% of his games this season, Raley has notched at least one RBI. In five of those games (12.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In 35.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (15.0%).

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 13
.175 AVG .341
.250 OBP .388
.350 SLG .841
5 XBH 8
1 HR 7
4 RBI 13
17/2 K/BB 14/3
1 SB 0
22 GP 18
9 (40.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (61.1%)
1 (4.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (33.3%)
8 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (33.3%)
3 (13.6%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (27.8%)
5 (22.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (33.3%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
  • The Dodgers have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.36).
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (60 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Dodgers will send Kershaw (6-4) to make his 11th start of the season. He is 6-4 with a 2.98 ERA and 69 strikeouts through 57 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the lefty went 3 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 35-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (2.98), 21st in WHIP (1.099), and ninth in K/9 (10.8).
