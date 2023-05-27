On Saturday, Luke Raley (hitting .136 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Clayton Kershaw. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Dodgers.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field

Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Discover More About This Game

Luke Raley At The Plate

Raley has six doubles, 10 home runs and nine walks while batting .243.

In 50.0% of his games this season (20 of 40), Raley has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (17.5%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has gone deep in 20.0% of his games this year, and 7.6% of his chances at the plate.

In 27.5% of his games this season, Raley has notched at least one RBI. In five of those games (12.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 35.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (15.0%).

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 13 .175 AVG .341 .250 OBP .388 .350 SLG .841 5 XBH 8 1 HR 7 4 RBI 13 17/2 K/BB 14/3 1 SB 0 Home Away 22 GP 18 9 (40.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (61.1%) 1 (4.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (33.3%) 8 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (33.3%) 3 (13.6%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (27.8%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (33.3%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings