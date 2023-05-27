On Saturday, Jose Siri (.771 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five home runs) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Clayton Kershaw. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Dodgers.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Explore More About This Game

Jose Siri At The Plate

Siri is batting .261 with four doubles, nine home runs and seven walks.

Siri enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .353 with three homers.

Siri has recorded a hit in 19 of 28 games this year (67.9%), including five multi-hit games (17.9%).

He has gone deep in nine games this season (32.1%), leaving the park in 8.8% of his trips to the dish.

Siri has had at least one RBI in 50.0% of his games this season (14 of 28), with more than one RBI six times (21.4%).

He has scored in 16 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 6 .219 AVG .190 .297 OBP .217 .438 SLG .429 3 XBH 3 2 HR 1 7 RBI 4 11/4 K/BB 9/1 3 SB 0 Home Away 17 GP 11 12 (70.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%) 9 (52.9%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (63.6%) 5 (29.4%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (36.4%) 8 (47.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (54.5%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings