Jimmy Butler could make a big impact for the Miami Heat at 8:30 PM on Saturday versus the Boston Celtics in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In a 110-97 loss to the Celtics (his previous action) Butler put up 14 points, five assists and two steals.

We're going to look at Butler's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Jimmy Butler Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 28.5 22.9 24.4 Rebounds 7.5 5.9 7.1 Assists 5.5 5.3 5.9 PRA 42.5 34.1 37.4 PR 36.5 28.8 31.5 3PM 0.5 0.6 0.4



Looking to bet on one or more of Jimmy Butler's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Jimmy Butler Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, Jimmy Butler has made 7.5 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 14.9% of his team's total makes.

He's put up 1.6 threes per game, or 3.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Butler's opponents, the Celtics, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.9 possessions per game, while his Heat average 99.2 per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams.

The Celtics allow 111.4 points per game, fourth-ranked in the NBA.

The Celtics are the 18th-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 44 rebounds per contest.

Allowing 23.1 assists per game, the Celtics are the second-ranked squad in the league.

The Celtics give up 11.6 made 3-pointers per game, fifth-ranked in the NBA.

Jimmy Butler vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/25/2023 34 14 5 5 0 0 2 5/23/2023 39 29 9 5 1 1 1 5/21/2023 31 16 8 6 0 0 2 5/19/2023 41 27 8 6 0 2 3 5/17/2023 43 35 5 7 2 0 6 12/2/2022 35 25 15 3 0 1 1 10/21/2022 40 18 7 5 0 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Butler or any of his Heat teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.