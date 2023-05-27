On Saturday, Isaac Paredes (.600 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Clayton Kershaw. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Blue Jays.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes is batting .273 with nine doubles, seven home runs and 11 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 57th, his on-base percentage ranks 53rd, and he is 50th in the league in slugging.

Paredes has picked up a hit in 58.7% of his 46 games this year, with multiple hits in 26.1% of those games.

In six games this season, he has homered (13.0%, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate).

Paredes has had an RBI in 19 games this season (41.3%), including five multi-RBI outings (10.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 19 games this year (41.3%), including six multi-run games (13.0%).

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 13 .250 AVG .259 .348 OBP .286 .383 SLG .463 4 XBH 7 2 HR 2 12 RBI 9 8/6 K/BB 15/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 25 GP 21 13 (52.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (66.7%) 4 (16.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (38.1%) 10 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (42.9%) 3 (12.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (14.3%) 10 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (42.9%)

