Isaac Paredes Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Dodgers - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
On Saturday, Isaac Paredes (.600 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Clayton Kershaw. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Blue Jays.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Isaac Paredes At The Plate
- Paredes is batting .273 with nine doubles, seven home runs and 11 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 57th, his on-base percentage ranks 53rd, and he is 50th in the league in slugging.
- Paredes has picked up a hit in 58.7% of his 46 games this year, with multiple hits in 26.1% of those games.
- In six games this season, he has homered (13.0%, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate).
- Paredes has had an RBI in 19 games this season (41.3%), including five multi-RBI outings (10.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 19 games this year (41.3%), including six multi-run games (13.0%).
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|13
|.250
|AVG
|.259
|.348
|OBP
|.286
|.383
|SLG
|.463
|4
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|9
|8/6
|K/BB
|15/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|21
|13 (52.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (66.7%)
|4 (16.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (38.1%)
|10 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (42.9%)
|3 (12.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (14.3%)
|10 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (42.9%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Dodgers' 4.36 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender 60 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Kershaw (6-4 with a 2.98 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his 11th of the season.
- The lefty last pitched on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 35-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (2.98), 21st in WHIP (1.099), and ninth in K/9 (10.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
