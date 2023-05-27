Top Heat Players to Watch vs. the Celtics - Eastern Conference Finals Game 6
Jayson Tatum and Jimmy Butler are two players to watch when the Boston Celtics (57-25) and the Miami Heat (44-38) meet at FTX Arena on Saturday. Gametime is slated for 8:30 PM ET.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on TNT.
How to Watch Heat vs. Celtics
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Arena: FTX Arena
- Location: Miami, Florida
Heat's Last Game
The Celtics beat the Heat, 110-97, on Thursday. Derrick White poured in a team-high 24 points for the Celtics, and Duncan Robinson had 18 for the Heat.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Duncan Robinson
|18
|4
|9
|0
|0
|2
|Bam Adebayo
|16
|8
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Haywood Highsmith
|15
|2
|1
|2
|0
|3
Heat Players to Watch
- Adebayo is the Heat's top scorer (20.4 points per game) and rebounder (9.2), and averages 3.2 assists.
- Butler is putting up a team-high 5.3 assists per game. And he is contributing 22.9 points and 5.9 rebounds, making 53.9% of his shots from the field.
- Max Strus gets the Heat 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Caleb Martin is averaging 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, making 46.4% of his shots from the floor and 35.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 triples per game.
- Kyle Lowry is putting up 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game, making 40.4% of his shots from the floor and 34.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 treys per contest.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jimmy Butler
|21.9
|6
|5.5
|2
|0.9
|0.4
|Bam Adebayo
|17.7
|9.1
|3
|0.9
|0.6
|0
|Caleb Martin
|14.2
|4.6
|1.5
|0.6
|0.4
|2.3
|Kyle Lowry
|8.7
|3.6
|4.7
|1.2
|0.6
|1.3
|Gabe Vincent
|11.2
|1.7
|3.2
|1
|0.2
|1.7
