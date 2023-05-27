Jayson Tatum and Jimmy Butler are two players to watch when the Boston Celtics (57-25) and the Miami Heat (44-38) meet at FTX Arena on Saturday. Gametime is slated for 8:30 PM ET.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Heat vs. Celtics

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • Arena: FTX Arena
  • Location: Miami, Florida

Watch Tatum, Bam Adebayo and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Heat's Last Game

The Celtics beat the Heat, 110-97, on Thursday. Derrick White poured in a team-high 24 points for the Celtics, and Duncan Robinson had 18 for the Heat.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM
Duncan Robinson 18 4 9 0 0 2
Bam Adebayo 16 8 3 2 1 0
Haywood Highsmith 15 2 1 2 0 3

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Heat Players to Watch

  • Adebayo is the Heat's top scorer (20.4 points per game) and rebounder (9.2), and averages 3.2 assists.
  • Butler is putting up a team-high 5.3 assists per game. And he is contributing 22.9 points and 5.9 rebounds, making 53.9% of his shots from the field.
  • Max Strus gets the Heat 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Caleb Martin is averaging 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, making 46.4% of his shots from the floor and 35.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 triples per game.
  • Kyle Lowry is putting up 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game, making 40.4% of his shots from the floor and 34.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 treys per contest.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM
Jimmy Butler 21.9 6 5.5 2 0.9 0.4
Bam Adebayo 17.7 9.1 3 0.9 0.6 0
Caleb Martin 14.2 4.6 1.5 0.6 0.4 2.3
Kyle Lowry 8.7 3.6 4.7 1.2 0.6 1.3
Gabe Vincent 11.2 1.7 3.2 1 0.2 1.7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.