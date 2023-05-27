Jayson Tatum and Jimmy Butler are two players to watch when the Boston Celtics (57-25) and the Miami Heat (44-38) meet at FTX Arena on Saturday. Gametime is slated for 8:30 PM ET.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Heat vs. Celtics

Game Day: Saturday, May 27

Saturday, May 27 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: FTX Arena

FTX Arena Location: Miami, Florida

Heat's Last Game

The Celtics beat the Heat, 110-97, on Thursday. Derrick White poured in a team-high 24 points for the Celtics, and Duncan Robinson had 18 for the Heat.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Duncan Robinson 18 4 9 0 0 2 Bam Adebayo 16 8 3 2 1 0 Haywood Highsmith 15 2 1 2 0 3

Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Heat Players to Watch

Adebayo is the Heat's top scorer (20.4 points per game) and rebounder (9.2), and averages 3.2 assists.

Butler is putting up a team-high 5.3 assists per game. And he is contributing 22.9 points and 5.9 rebounds, making 53.9% of his shots from the field.

Max Strus gets the Heat 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Caleb Martin is averaging 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, making 46.4% of his shots from the floor and 35.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 triples per game.

Kyle Lowry is putting up 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game, making 40.4% of his shots from the floor and 34.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 treys per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 21.9 6 5.5 2 0.9 0.4 Bam Adebayo 17.7 9.1 3 0.9 0.6 0 Caleb Martin 14.2 4.6 1.5 0.6 0.4 2.3 Kyle Lowry 8.7 3.6 4.7 1.2 0.6 1.3 Gabe Vincent 11.2 1.7 3.2 1 0.2 1.7

