Heat vs. Celtics: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Celtics are 3.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Saturday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat lead the series 3-2. The matchup's over/under is set at 209.5.
Heat vs. Celtics Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
- TV: TNT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-3.5
|209.5
Heat Betting Records & Stats
- Miami's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 209.5 points in 63 of 82 outings.
- Miami has a 219.3-point average over/under in its contests this season, 9.8 more points than this game's total.
- Miami has a 30-52-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Heat have been chosen as underdogs in 23 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (30.4%) in those games.
- This season, Miami has won five of its 15 games, or 33.3%, when it is the underdog by at least +135 on the moneyline.
- Miami has an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
Heat vs Celtics Additional Info
Heat vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 209.5
|% of Games Over 209.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Celtics
|68
|82.9%
|117.9
|227.4
|111.4
|221.2
|227.8
|Heat
|63
|76.8%
|109.5
|227.4
|109.8
|221.2
|219.6
Additional Heat Insights & Trends
- Miami has gone 6-4 over its last 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.
- Six of the Heat's past 10 outings have hit the over.
- Against the spread, Miami has had better results away (16-25-0) than at home (14-27-0).
- The Heat's 109.5 points per game are only 1.9 fewer points than the 111.4 the Celtics give up.
- Miami has put together a 17-17 ATS record and a 26-8 overall record in games it scores more than 111.4 points.
Heat vs. Celtics Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Celtics
|45-37
|30-32
|43-39
|Heat
|30-52
|7-8
|41-41
Heat vs. Celtics Point Insights
|Celtics
|Heat
|117.9
|109.5
|4
|30
|40-21
|17-17
|49-12
|26-8
|111.4
|109.8
|4
|2
|28-8
|26-39
|31-5
|39-26
