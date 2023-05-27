The Boston Celtics are 3.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Saturday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat lead the series 3-2. The matchup's over/under is set at 209.5.

Heat vs. Celtics Odds & Info

  • When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
  • TV: TNT
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Celtics -3.5 209.5

Heat Betting Records & Stats

  • Miami's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 209.5 points in 63 of 82 outings.
  • Miami has a 219.3-point average over/under in its contests this season, 9.8 more points than this game's total.
  • Miami has a 30-52-0 record against the spread this year.
  • The Heat have been chosen as underdogs in 23 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (30.4%) in those games.
  • This season, Miami has won five of its 15 games, or 33.3%, when it is the underdog by at least +135 on the moneyline.
  • Miami has an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Heat vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 209.5 % of Games Over 209.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Celtics 68 82.9% 117.9 227.4 111.4 221.2 227.8
Heat 63 76.8% 109.5 227.4 109.8 221.2 219.6

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

  • Miami has gone 6-4 over its last 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.
  • Six of the Heat's past 10 outings have hit the over.
  • Against the spread, Miami has had better results away (16-25-0) than at home (14-27-0).
  • The Heat's 109.5 points per game are only 1.9 fewer points than the 111.4 the Celtics give up.
  • Miami has put together a 17-17 ATS record and a 26-8 overall record in games it scores more than 111.4 points.

Heat vs. Celtics Betting Splits

Celtics and Heat Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Celtics 45-37 30-32 43-39
Heat 30-52 7-8 41-41

Heat vs. Celtics Point Insights

Celtics Heat
117.9
Points Scored (PG)
 109.5
4
NBA Rank (PPG)
 30
40-21
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 17-17
49-12
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 26-8
111.4
Points Allowed (PG)
 109.8
4
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 2
28-8
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 26-39
31-5
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 39-26

