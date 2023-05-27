Player prop betting options for Jayson Tatum, Bam Adebayo and others are available in the Boston Celtics-Miami Heat matchup at FTX Arena on Saturday (starting at 8:30 PM ET).

Heat vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo Props

PTS REB AST 17.5 (-115) 8.5 (-133) 3.5 (+130)

Adebayo is averaging 20.4 points during the 2022-23 season, 2.9 more than Saturday's prop total.

Adebayo's rebounding average of 9.2 is lower than his over/under on Saturday (8.5).

Adebayo has dished out 3.2 assists per game, which is 0.3 less than Saturday's over/under.

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (-120) 7.5 (-115) 5.5 (-161) 0.5 (-175)

The 28.5 point total set for Jimmy Butler on Saturday is 5.6 more than his season scoring average (22.9).

Butler's per-game rebound average -- 5.9 -- is 1.6 less than his prop bet over/under in Saturday's game (7.5).

Butler's year-long assist average -- 5.3 per game -- is 0.2 assists lower than Saturday's assist over/under (5.5).

Butler has averaged 0.6 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (0.5).

Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 10.5 (-128) 3.5 (+115) 0.5 (-250) 2.5 (+120)

The 10.5-point over/under set for Max Strus on Saturday is 1.0 less than his season scoring average (11.5).

He averages 0.3 less rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 3.5.

Strus has averaged 2.1 assists this season, 1.6 more than his prop bet on Saturday.

He has made 2.5 three-pointers per game, equal to his prop bet total for Saturday.

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (-115) 10.5 (-111) 5.5 (-139) 2.5 (-175)

Tatum's 30.1 points per game average is 0.4 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

Tatum has collected 8.8 rebounds per game, 1.7 fewer than his prop bet in Saturday's game (10.5).

Tatum's year-long assist average -- 4.6 per game -- is 0.9 assists lower than Saturday's assist prop bet value (5.5).

Tatum's 3.2 made three-pointers per game is 0.7 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (-120) 7.5 (-115) 5.5 (-161) 0.5 (-175)

Saturday's points prop for Jaylen Brown is 22.5. That's 4.1 less than his season average.

He averages 1.4 more rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 5.5.

Saturday's assists over/under for Brown (3.5) is the same as his average on the season.

He drains 2.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his over/under on Saturday (2.5).

