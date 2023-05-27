Top Player Prop Bets for Heat vs. Celtics Eastern Conference Finals Game 6 on May 27, 2023
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Player prop betting options for Jayson Tatum, Bam Adebayo and others are available in the Boston Celtics-Miami Heat matchup at FTX Arena on Saturday (starting at 8:30 PM ET).
Heat vs. Celtics Game Info
- Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: FTX Arena
Heat vs Celtics Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Miami Heat
Bam Adebayo Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|17.5 (-115)
|8.5 (-133)
|3.5 (+130)
- Adebayo is averaging 20.4 points during the 2022-23 season, 2.9 more than Saturday's prop total.
- Adebayo's rebounding average of 9.2 is lower than his over/under on Saturday (8.5).
- Adebayo has dished out 3.2 assists per game, which is 0.3 less than Saturday's over/under.
Jimmy Butler Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|28.5 (-120)
|7.5 (-115)
|5.5 (-161)
|0.5 (-175)
- The 28.5 point total set for Jimmy Butler on Saturday is 5.6 more than his season scoring average (22.9).
- Butler's per-game rebound average -- 5.9 -- is 1.6 less than his prop bet over/under in Saturday's game (7.5).
- Butler's year-long assist average -- 5.3 per game -- is 0.2 assists lower than Saturday's assist over/under (5.5).
- Butler has averaged 0.6 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (0.5).
Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|10.5 (-128)
|3.5 (+115)
|0.5 (-250)
|2.5 (+120)
- The 10.5-point over/under set for Max Strus on Saturday is 1.0 less than his season scoring average (11.5).
- He averages 0.3 less rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 3.5.
- Strus has averaged 2.1 assists this season, 1.6 more than his prop bet on Saturday.
- He has made 2.5 three-pointers per game, equal to his prop bet total for Saturday.
NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics
Jayson Tatum Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|30.5 (-115)
|10.5 (-111)
|5.5 (-139)
|2.5 (-175)
- Tatum's 30.1 points per game average is 0.4 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- Tatum has collected 8.8 rebounds per game, 1.7 fewer than his prop bet in Saturday's game (10.5).
- Tatum's year-long assist average -- 4.6 per game -- is 0.9 assists lower than Saturday's assist prop bet value (5.5).
- Tatum's 3.2 made three-pointers per game is 0.7 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).
Jaylen Brown Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|28.5 (-120)
|7.5 (-115)
|5.5 (-161)
|0.5 (-175)
- Saturday's points prop for Jaylen Brown is 22.5. That's 4.1 less than his season average.
- He averages 1.4 more rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 5.5.
- Saturday's assists over/under for Brown (3.5) is the same as his average on the season.
- He drains 2.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his over/under on Saturday (2.5).
