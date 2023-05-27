The Boston Celtics will play the Miami Heat in a decisive Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Heat vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: TNT

Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat have shot at a 46% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points less than the 46.3% shooting opponents of the Celtics have averaged.

Miami is 25-11 when it shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.

The Celtics are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 20th.

The Heat's 109.5 points per game are just 1.9 fewer points than the 111.4 the Celtics give up.

When it scores more than 111.4 points, Miami is 26-8.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

The Heat score 111.4 points per game at home, 3.9 more than on the road (107.5). Defensively they allow 110.2 per game, 0.9 more than away (109.3).

In 2022-23 Miami is giving up 0.9 more points per game at home (110.2) than on the road (109.3).

The Heat average 0.1 more assists per game at home (23.9) than away (23.8).

Heat Injuries