How to Watch the Heat vs. Celtics: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Eastern Conference Finals Game 6
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Boston Celtics will play the Miami Heat in a decisive Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Heat vs. Celtics Game Info
- When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
- TV: TNT
- Catch NBA games all season long with Fubo
Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.
Heat vs Celtics Additional Info
Heat Stats Insights
- The Heat have shot at a 46% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points less than the 46.3% shooting opponents of the Celtics have averaged.
- Miami is 25-11 when it shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.
- The Celtics are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 20th.
- The Heat's 109.5 points per game are just 1.9 fewer points than the 111.4 the Celtics give up.
- When it scores more than 111.4 points, Miami is 26-8.
Heat Home & Away Comparison
- The Heat score 111.4 points per game at home, 3.9 more than on the road (107.5). Defensively they allow 110.2 per game, 0.9 more than away (109.3).
- In 2022-23 Miami is giving up 0.9 more points per game at home (110.2) than on the road (109.3).
- The Heat average 0.1 more assists per game at home (23.9) than away (23.8).
Heat Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Victor Oladipo
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Tyler Herro
|Out
|Hand
|Gabe Vincent
|Questionable
|Ankle
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.