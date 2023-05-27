The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat are meeting in the Eastern Conference Finals, with a decisive Game 6 on tap.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Heat vs. Celtics matchup.

Heat vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Heat vs. Celtics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Heat vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics are outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game with a +535 scoring differential overall. They put up 117.9 points per game (fourth in the NBA) and allow 111.4 per contest (fourth in the league).

The Heat score 109.5 points per game (30th in NBA) and give up 109.8 (second in league) for a -26 scoring differential overall.

The teams combine to score 227.4 points per game, 17.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

These teams give up 221.2 points per game combined, 11.2 more points than this matchup's total.

Boston is 45-34-3 ATS this season.

Miami has covered 30 times in 82 games with a spread this season.

Heat Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Jimmy Butler 28.5 -130 22.9 Bam Adebayo 17.5 -115 20.4 Caleb Martin 12.5 -149 9.6 Gabe Vincent 10.5 -110 9.4 Max Strus 10.5 -130 11.5

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Bam Adebayo or another Heat player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Heat and Celtics NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Heat +550 -134 Celtics +290 +115

Looking to place a futures bet on the Heat? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.