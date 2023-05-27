The Boston Celtics are 2.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Saturday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat lead the series 3-2.

Heat vs. Celtics Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Heat vs. Celtics Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 113 - Heat 111

Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Celtics

Pick ATS: Heat (+ 2.5)

Heat (+ 2.5) Pick OU: Over (210)



The Celtics have covered the spread more often than the Heat this season, sporting an ATS record of 44-35-3, compared to the 30-48-4 mark of the Heat.

When the spread is set as 2.5 or more this season, Boston (33-32-2) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (49.3%) than Miami (8-10) does as the underdog (44.4%).

Boston and its opponents have exceeded the over/under 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82). That's more often than Miami and its opponents have (40 out of 82).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Celtics are 53-21, a better record than the Heat have put up (8-16) as moneyline underdogs.

Heat Performance Insights

In 2022-23, Miami is worst in the league on offense (109.5 points scored per game) but second-best on defense (109.8 points conceded).

At 23.8 assists per game, the Heat are 25th in the NBA.

Beyond the arc, the Heat are 16th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12). They are fourth-worst in 3-point percentage at 34.4%.

Miami attempts 40.8% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 30.5% of its made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it takes 59.2% of its shots, with 69.5% of its makes coming from there.

