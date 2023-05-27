Harold Ramirez -- .212 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Clayton Kershaw on the mound, on May 27 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Dodgers.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Harold Ramirez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

  • Ramirez is hitting .288 with six doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 10 walks.
  • Ramirez has had a hit in 25 of 40 games this season (62.5%), including multiple hits 12 times (30.0%).
  • In 17.5% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 15 games this year (37.5%), Ramirez has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (12.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 17 games this season (42.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 10
.351 AVG .268
.422 OBP .302
.737 SLG .341
11 XBH 1
5 HR 1
14 RBI 1
17/6 K/BB 5/2
1 SB 0
Home Away
25 GP 15
14 (56.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (73.3%)
6 (24.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (40.0%)
11 (44.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%)
6 (24.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%)
11 (44.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
  • The Dodgers have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.36).
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (60 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Kershaw (6-4 with a 2.98 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his 11th of the season.
  • The left-hander's last time out came on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • The 35-year-old's 2.98 ERA ranks 17th, 1.099 WHIP ranks 21st, and 10.8 K/9 ranks ninth among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.