Harold Ramirez -- .212 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Clayton Kershaw on the mound, on May 27 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Dodgers.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

Ramirez is hitting .288 with six doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 10 walks.

Ramirez has had a hit in 25 of 40 games this season (62.5%), including multiple hits 12 times (30.0%).

In 17.5% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 15 games this year (37.5%), Ramirez has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (12.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 17 games this season (42.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 10 .351 AVG .268 .422 OBP .302 .737 SLG .341 11 XBH 1 5 HR 1 14 RBI 1 17/6 K/BB 5/2 1 SB 0 Home Away 25 GP 15 14 (56.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (73.3%) 6 (24.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (40.0%) 11 (44.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%) 6 (24.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%) 11 (44.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

