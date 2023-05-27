Gabe Vincent and the rest of the Miami Heat match up versus the Boston Celtics in the NBA Playoffs on Saturday, at 8:30 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, a 116-99 loss to the Celtics, Vincent totaled 17 points and four assists.

Below, we look at Vincent's stats and trends to help you find the top prop bets.

Gabe Vincent Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 9.4 13.2 Rebounds -- 2.1 1.9 Assists 2.5 2.5 3.7 PRA -- 14 18.8 PR 12.5 11.5 15.1 3PM 1.5 1.7 2.2



Looking to bet on one or more of Gabe Vincent's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Gabe Vincent Insights vs. the Celtics

Vincent is responsible for attempting 8.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.3 per game.

He's connected on 1.7 threes per game, or 11.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2. His opponents, the Celtics, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th with 101.9 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Celtics have allowed 111.4 points per contest, which is fourth-best in the league.

Allowing 44 rebounds per contest, the Celtics are the 18th-ranked team in the league.

In terms of assists, the Celtics are second in the league, allowing 23.1 per contest.

The Celtics are the fifth-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, conceding 11.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Gabe Vincent vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/23/2023 28 17 1 4 1 0 0 5/21/2023 35 29 2 3 6 1 1 5/19/2023 40 9 2 0 1 0 2 5/17/2023 36 15 3 2 3 1 1 1/24/2023 25 7 1 3 1 0 0 12/2/2022 25 3 3 4 1 0 2 11/30/2022 19 10 0 1 2 0 1 10/21/2022 24 17 0 2 3 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Vincent or any of his Heat teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.