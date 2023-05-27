The Tampa Bay Rays, including Christian Bethancourt (.344 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Dodgers.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

Bethancourt has eight doubles, seven home runs and five walks while batting .261.

In 21 of 33 games this season (63.6%) Bethancourt has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (21.2%).

Looking at the 33 games he has played this year, he's homered in seven of them (21.2%), and in 5.9% of his trips to the plate.

Bethancourt has had an RBI in 10 games this season (30.3%), including four multi-RBI outings (12.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 45.5% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 12.1%.

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 9 .234 AVG .219 .280 OBP .257 .511 SLG .531 7 XBH 4 3 HR 3 8 RBI 6 15/3 K/BB 8/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 19 GP 14 12 (63.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (64.3%) 6 (31.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.1%) 11 (57.9%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (28.6%) 4 (21.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (21.4%) 7 (36.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings