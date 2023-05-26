The Tampa Bay Rays, including Wander Franco (.229 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Noah Syndergaard and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Tropicana Field, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Blue Jays.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard

Noah Syndergaard TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Looking to place a prop bet on Wander Franco? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Wander Franco At The Plate

Franco has an OPS of .844, fueled by an OBP of .355 and a team-best slugging percentage of .490 this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 35th, his on-base percentage ranks 47th, and he is 40th in the league in slugging.

Franco has had a hit in 35 of 50 games this season (70.0%), including multiple hits 16 times (32.0%).

Looking at the 50 games he has played this year, he's went deep in seven of them (14.0%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 18 games this season (36.0%), Franco has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (12.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 23 games this season, with multiple runs six times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 14 .322 AVG .293 .379 OBP .354 .609 SLG .466 17 XBH 4 4 HR 3 14 RBI 10 15/7 K/BB 9/5 6 SB 5 Home Away 29 GP 21 21 (72.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (66.7%) 9 (31.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (33.3%) 15 (51.7%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (38.1%) 4 (13.8%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (14.3%) 11 (37.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (33.3%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings