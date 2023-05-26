Taylor Walls, with a slugging percentage of .412 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Noah Syndergaard on the mound, May 26 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard

Noah Syndergaard TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Taylor Walls At The Plate

Walls is batting .246 with five doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 18 walks.

In 55.6% of his 36 games this season, Walls has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.

Looking at the 36 games he has played this year, he's homered in six of them (16.7%), and in 5.1% of his trips to the plate.

Walls has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 8.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

In 50.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (16.7%).

Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 13 .184 AVG .326 .326 OBP .392 .289 SLG .739 2 XBH 8 1 HR 5 2 RBI 10 9/7 K/BB 12/5 2 SB 4 Home Away 18 GP 18 8 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (22.2%) 7 (38.9%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (61.1%) 1 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (27.8%) 3 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (50.0%)

