Taylor Walls, with a slugging percentage of .412 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Noah Syndergaard on the mound, May 26 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Taylor Walls At The Plate

  • Walls is batting .246 with five doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 18 walks.
  • In 55.6% of his 36 games this season, Walls has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
  • Looking at the 36 games he has played this year, he's homered in six of them (16.7%), and in 5.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Walls has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 8.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
  • In 50.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (16.7%).

Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 13
.184 AVG .326
.326 OBP .392
.289 SLG .739
2 XBH 8
1 HR 5
2 RBI 10
9/7 K/BB 12/5
2 SB 4
Home Away
18 GP 18
8 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (22.2%)
7 (38.9%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (61.1%)
1 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (27.8%)
3 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (50.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The Dodgers pitching staff is 17th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Dodgers have a 4.26 team ERA that ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Dodgers rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (58 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Syndergaard makes the start for the Dodgers, his 10th of the season. He is 1-3 with a 5.88 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last time out came on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
  • In nine games this season, the 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.88, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .295 against him.
