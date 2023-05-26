Yandy Diaz leads the Tampa Bay Rays (37-15) into a matchup with Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers (31-20) at Tropicana Field, on Friday at 6:40 PM ET. Diaz is at .322, the sixth-best average in the league, while Freeman ranks fourth at .330.

The Rays will call on Jalen Beeks (1-2) versus the Dodgers and Noah Syndergaard (1-3).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Rays vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Beeks - TB (1-2, 4.68 ERA) vs Syndergaard - LAD (1-3, 5.88 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jalen Beeks

Beeks (1-2) will take the mound for the Rays, his sixth start of the season.

The left-hander gave up one earned run in two innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.

The 29-year-old has pitched in 18 games this season with a 4.68 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .198.

None of Beeks' five starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.

In five starts this season, Beeks has yet to get through five or more innings.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Noah Syndergaard

Syndergaard (1-3) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his 10th start of the season. He has a 5.88 ERA in 41 1/3 innings pitched, with 30 strikeouts.

In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander threw five innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Over nine games this season, the 30-year-old has a 5.88 ERA and 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .295 to his opponents.

Syndergaard is looking to pick up his fourth quality start of the season in this game.

Syndergaard has put up five starts this year that he pitched five or more innings.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.