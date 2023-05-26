Wander Franco is one of the players with prop bets on the table when the Tampa Bay Rays and the Los Angeles Dodgers play at Tropicana Field on Friday (at 6:40 PM ET).

Rays vs. Dodgers Game Info

When: Friday, May 26, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, May 26, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Franco Stats

Franco has 57 hits with 15 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 19 walks and 26 RBI. He's also stolen 17 bases.

He's slashing .288/.355/.490 so far this season.

Franco will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two triples, four walks and two RBI.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays May. 25 1-for-2 2 0 0 3 2 vs. Blue Jays May. 24 3-for-4 1 0 2 3 1 vs. Blue Jays May. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 22 2-for-4 0 0 0 4 0 vs. Brewers May. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Randy Arozarena Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Arozarena Stats

Randy Arozarena has collected 56 hits with seven doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 27 walks. He has driven in 39 runs with six stolen bases.

He's slashing .311/.415/.544 on the season.

Arozarena has picked up a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a double, a home run, four walks and three RBI.

Arozarena Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays May. 25 2-for-3 1 0 2 2 1 vs. Blue Jays May. 24 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 23 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 22 2-for-4 2 1 1 6 0 vs. Brewers May. 21 0-for-3 2 0 0 0 1

