On Friday, May 26 at 6:40 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Rays (37-15) host the Los Angeles Dodgers (31-20) at Tropicana Field in the series opener. Jalen Beeks will get the call for the Rays, while Noah Syndergaard will take the mound for the Dodgers.

Oddsmakers list the Rays as -115 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Dodgers -105 moneyline odds to win. The total is 9 runs for this matchup (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds on the under).

Rays vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Beeks - TB (1-2, 4.68 ERA) vs Syndergaard - LAD (1-3, 5.88 ERA)

Rays vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Rays vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have won 33 out of the 44 games, or 75%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Rays have a 33-11 record (winning 75% of their games).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Tampa Bay has a 53.5% chance to win.

The Rays were the moneyline favorite for six of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the total eight times.

The Dodgers have come away with four wins in the eight contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Dodgers have been victorious three times in six chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Dodgers have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rays vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Josh Lowe 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+185) Yandy Díaz 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+175) Randy Arozarena 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+160) Wander Franco 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+190) Christian Bethancourt 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+170)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +650 3rd 1st Win AL East -190 - 1st

