The Tampa Bay Rays versus Los Angeles Dodgers game on Friday at 6:40 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Jose Siri and Freddie Freeman.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rays vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Read More About This Game

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tampa Bay Rays have hit a league-leading 97 home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Tampa Bay has an MLB-high .497 slugging percentage.

The Rays' .269 batting average leads MLB.

Tampa Bay has the most productive offense in MLB action, scoring six runs per game (310 total runs).

The Rays are the top team in baseball this season with a .345 on-base percentage.

The Rays' 8.4 strikeouts per game rank 14th in MLB.

Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

Tampa Bay's 3.69 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Rays pitchers combine for the No. 5 WHIP in the majors (1.203).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Jalen Beeks gets the start for the Rays, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.68 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed two innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up just one hit.

So far this year, Beeks has not registered a quality start.

Beeks is yet to pitch five or more innings in any of his five starts (he's averaging 1 2/3 innings per appearance).

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 5/21/2023 Brewers L 6-4 Home Jalen Beeks Freddy Peralta 5/22/2023 Blue Jays W 6-4 Home Trevor Kelley Chris Bassitt 5/23/2023 Blue Jays L 20-1 Home Taj Bradley José Berríos 5/24/2023 Blue Jays W 7-3 Home Shane McClanahan Yusei Kikuchi 5/25/2023 Blue Jays W 6-3 Home Zach Eflin Alek Manoah 5/26/2023 Dodgers - Home Jalen Beeks Noah Syndergaard 5/27/2023 Dodgers - Home Tyler Glasnow Clayton Kershaw 5/28/2023 Dodgers - Home Taj Bradley Gavin Stone 5/29/2023 Cubs - Away Shane McClanahan Marcus Stroman 5/30/2023 Cubs - Away Zach Eflin Kyle Hendricks 5/31/2023 Cubs - Away - Justin Steele

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.