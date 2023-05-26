Wander Franco and Mookie Betts will be among the stars on display when the Tampa Bay Rays face the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday at 6:40 PM ET, at Tropicana Field.

The Dodgers have been listed as +100 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Rays (-120). The contest's over/under is set at 9.5 runs.

Rays vs. Dodgers Odds & Info

Date: Friday, May 26, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -120 +100 9.5 -105 -115 - - -

Rays Recent Betting Performance

The Rays have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have gone 4-2 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rays and their opponents have combined to hit the over eight times.

In their last game with a spread, the Rays covered the spread. Tampa Bay's last six games have finished above the set point total, and the average total in that stretch was 8.3.

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have put together a 33-11 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 75% of those games).

Tampa Bay has a record of 33-10 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter (76.7% winning percentage).

The Rays have an implied moneyline win probability of 54.5% in this game.

In the 52 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Tampa Bay, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 31 times (31-18-3).

The Rays have a perfect 5-0-0 record against the spread this season.

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 24-5 13-10 16-6 21-9 29-13 8-2

